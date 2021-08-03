JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY)

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

UNCRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Erste Group upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas raised shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get UniCredit alerts:

UNCRY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.86. The company had a trading volume of 83,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,571. UniCredit has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $6.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.99.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.