JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII) Hits New 12-Month High at $771.00

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc (LON:JII)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 771 ($10.07) and last traded at GBX 770.10 ($10.06), with a volume of 18707 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 758 ($9.90).

The company has a current ratio of 38.91, a quick ratio of 37.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 746.84. The company has a market cap of £598.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62.

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JII)

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

