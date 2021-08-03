JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ) Trading Down 0.3%

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ) shares traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 621.84 ($8.12) and last traded at GBX 626 ($8.18). 299,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 309,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 628 ($8.20).

The company has a market capitalization of £992.19 million and a PE ratio of 2.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 626.81. The company has a quick ratio of 103.57, a current ratio of 103.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75.

In other JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust news, insider Sally Macdonald bought 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 622 ($8.13) per share, with a total value of £2,979.38 ($3,892.58). Also, insider Stephen Gomersall bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 618 ($8.07) per share, for a total transaction of £15,450 ($20,185.52).

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (the Trust) is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust’s objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth from a portfolio of investments in Japanese companies by long-term outperformance of the Trust’s benchmark index, the Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section Index (TOPIX) expressed in sterling terms.

