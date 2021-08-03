JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Purchased by Pachira Investments Inc.

Pachira Investments Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,284 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 9.3% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $13,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,571,000 after buying an additional 141,874 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,122,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,495,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.73. 2,098,388 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.73.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.