JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Holdings Trimmed by Corbenic Partners LLC

Corbenic Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,260,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735,781 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF makes up approximately 16.9% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Corbenic Partners LLC owned approximately 3.41% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $64,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter.

JMST stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.10. 34,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,937. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.07. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.94 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

