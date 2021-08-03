Juggernaut Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $715,540.00 (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Juggernaut coin can now be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001744 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Juggernaut has traded up 29.5% against the US dollar. Juggernaut has a total market cap of $26.32 million and $715,540.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Juggernaut alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00062093 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.99 or 0.00810026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00093747 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00042420 BTC.

About Juggernaut

Juggernaut is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Juggernaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juggernaut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.