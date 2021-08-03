JUIICE (JUI) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded up 38.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. JUIICE has a market cap of $167,239.60 and $354.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, JUIICE has traded up 29.9% against the US dollar. One JUIICE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.85 or 0.00428902 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000207 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000063 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001170 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.07 or 0.00874375 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About JUIICE

JUIICE is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 coins. JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUIICE is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd . The official website for JUIICE is www.juiice.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet, together with other modern technologies, gave birth to a new form of art. Everyone can express themselves in any way imaginable and their work can be easily seen all around the globe. From video performances of various talents and breathtaking photos of nature to trendy jokes, funny clips, and cat memes. On the other side, tens of millions of viewers are amused, amazed and even enlightened by this snack content. It is like the free fast food of entertainment, which we all consume on a daily basis. “

JUIICE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUIICE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUIICE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

