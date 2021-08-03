JUIICE Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (JUI)

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. JUIICE has a market capitalization of $165,835.23 and $351.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JUIICE has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One JUIICE coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.02 or 0.00389706 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000204 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000062 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001216 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $335.37 or 0.00865423 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About JUIICE

JUIICE (JUI) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 coins. The official message board for JUIICE is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd . JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUIICE’s official website is www.juiice.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet, together with other modern technologies, gave birth to a new form of art. Everyone can express themselves in any way imaginable and their work can be easily seen all around the globe. From video performances of various talents and breathtaking photos of nature to trendy jokes, funny clips, and cat memes. On the other side, tens of millions of viewers are amused, amazed and even enlightened by this snack content. It is like the free fast food of entertainment, which we all consume on a daily basis. “

JUIICE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUIICE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUIICE using one of the exchanges listed above.

