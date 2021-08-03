Jumia Technologies (JMIA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Jumia Technologies to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JMIA stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 3.65. Jumia Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $69.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Renaissance Capital raised Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

