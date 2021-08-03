Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.410-$0.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.Juniper Networks also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $29.08.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNPR. TheStreet upgraded Juniper Networks from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners raised shares of Juniper Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.22.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $156,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $954,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,742 shares of company stock worth $1,896,221. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

