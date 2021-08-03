Jupiter Fund Management’s (JUP) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.93% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 312.60 ($4.08).

JUP stock traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 271.20 ($3.54). The stock had a trading volume of 437,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,420. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52 week low of GBX 197.30 ($2.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 310.80 ($4.06). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 281.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.67.

In other Jupiter Fund Management news, insider David Cruickshank bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.59) per share, for a total transaction of £82,500 ($107,786.78). Also, insider Roger Yates bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.48) per share, with a total value of £532,000 ($695,061.41).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

