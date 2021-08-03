Jupiter Price Reaches $0.0113 on Top Exchanges (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Jupiter has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jupiter alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00045316 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00100853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.87 or 0.00141340 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,086.72 or 0.99927364 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.24 or 0.00848076 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.