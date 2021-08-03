Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to $64.25 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.21.

GRUB traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $17.71. 1,620,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,692,472. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.68.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $359,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,435.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,470,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 207.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 34,867 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 348.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 28,714 shares during the last quarter.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

