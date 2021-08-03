JustBet Hits Market Capitalization of $1.31 Million (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One JustBet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. JustBet has a market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $798.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JustBet has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JustBet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00046058 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00103608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.31 or 0.00145566 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,071.07 or 1.00197284 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $323.40 or 0.00851146 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

JustBet Coin Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.