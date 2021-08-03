JustLiquidity (JUL) One Day Volume Tops $291.00

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 3rd. In the last week, JustLiquidity has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. JustLiquidity has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and $291.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustLiquidity coin can now be bought for about $5.67 or 0.00014900 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00045134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00100428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00142060 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,132.02 or 1.00148507 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $323.78 or 0.00850363 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

JustLiquidity Coin Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 568,077 coins. JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity . The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org . The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

JustLiquidity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustLiquidity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustLiquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

