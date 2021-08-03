KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

KALV has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $541,989 over the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALV. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $21,036,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $939,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,989 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 289.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KALV opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.78. The firm has a market cap of $499.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.97. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $45.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

