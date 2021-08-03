KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.870-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE KAR traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.81. 1,291,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,667. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 837.00, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.35.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KAR. Bank of America raised KAR Auction Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.13.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

