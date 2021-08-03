KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.05. KAR Auction Services also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.870-$0.870 EPS.

KAR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,291,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,667. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 840.50, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.34. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KAR shares. Bank of America upgraded KAR Auction Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.13.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

