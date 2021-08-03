KARMA Price Hits $0.0037 on Top Exchanges (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 392.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. KARMA has a total market cap of $19.97 million and approximately $3,698.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KARMA has traded 381.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005913 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00076129 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

