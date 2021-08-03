Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.78.

Several research firms have commented on KRTX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $111.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.11. Karuna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $69.58 and a twelve month high of $146.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 1.83.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.17, for a total value of $285,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total value of $451,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $451,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,367 shares of company stock valued at $4,990,987. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,690,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,282,000 after acquiring an additional 266,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,354,000 after acquiring an additional 26,543 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,064,000 after acquiring an additional 464,313 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 601,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,276,000 after acquiring an additional 262,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,520,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

