Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.73

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.73 and last traded at $7.77, with a volume of 79886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KPTI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.22.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $23.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.34% and a negative return on equity of 357.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Garen G. Bohlin purchased 4,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $31,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jatin Shah purchased 23,250 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $199,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,868,000 after purchasing an additional 955,560 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $877,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

