Katalyo Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last week, Katalyo has traded up 15.3% against the dollar. Katalyo has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $11,689.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000288 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00045353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00100639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00141263 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,295.51 or 0.99830510 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $324.15 or 0.00845010 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Katalyo

