KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 68.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,732 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47,809 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KB Home by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,387,000 after acquiring an additional 13,443 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 446,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,964,000 after purchasing an additional 36,683 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in KB Home by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,566,000 after buying an additional 78,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in KB Home by 22,442.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 120,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 120,065 shares in the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $42.54 on Tuesday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on KB Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.79.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

