KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 68.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,732 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47,809 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KB Home by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,387,000 after acquiring an additional 13,443 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 446,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,964,000 after purchasing an additional 36,683 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in KB Home by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,566,000 after buying an additional 78,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in KB Home by 22,442.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 120,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 120,065 shares in the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of KBH stock opened at $42.54 on Tuesday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.81.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 19.17%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on KB Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.79.
About KB Home
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
See Also: EV Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.