KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,058 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in KBR during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,742,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in KBR by 393.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in shares of KBR by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,131,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,449,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KBR by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,834,000 after purchasing an additional 489,202 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KBR by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

KBR opened at $38.84 on Tuesday. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $42.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -149.38 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.09.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a positive return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KBR shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, increased their price target on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. KBR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

In other KBR news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $239,635.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,881.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

