KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Short Interest Down 13.4% in July

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the June 30th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KDDI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KDDI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Get KDDI alerts:

Shares of KDDI stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.21. 62,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,755. The firm has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. KDDI has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $17.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.01.

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for KDDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.