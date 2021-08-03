Keller Group (LON:KLR) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,300 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Keller Group (LON:KLR) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 1,070 ($13.98) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.86% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of Keller Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of Keller Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of KLR traded up GBX 72 ($0.94) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 943 ($12.32). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,121. Keller Group has a one year low of GBX 481 ($6.28) and a one year high of GBX 981 ($12.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £681.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 821.54.

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

