Keller Group plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 12.60 (LON:KLR)

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.60 ($0.16) per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON KLR opened at GBX 936 ($12.23) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Keller Group has a 12 month low of GBX 481 ($6.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 981 ($12.82). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 821.54. The company has a market cap of £676.87 million and a P/E ratio of 14.89.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KLR. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,070 ($13.98) target price on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

