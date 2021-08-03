Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kerry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Monday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Kerry Group stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.98. Kerry Group has a fifty-two week low of $118.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.37.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

