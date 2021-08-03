KeyCorp Boosts ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $55.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ON. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.19.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

NASDAQ ON opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $45.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.79.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,540.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $49,543.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,754.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,283 shares of company stock valued at $552,931. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,131,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,464,000 after acquiring an additional 147,125 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 22.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 9,212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,290 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 12.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,146,000 after acquiring an additional 529,356 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 54.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,666,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 20.1% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,117,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,738,000 after acquiring an additional 522,314 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.