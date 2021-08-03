KeyCorp Increases Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $375.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price objective increased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.07.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $305.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.76. The company has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.78. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $178.68 and a 52 week high of $324.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 7,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total transaction of $2,435,139.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $10,585,545.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $4,307,918.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,273,540.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,157 shares of company stock worth $8,000,175. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 67.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,188,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,853,000 after purchasing an additional 479,090 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,384,000 after purchasing an additional 461,213 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $122,656,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 464.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 294,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,834,000 after purchasing an additional 242,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4,858.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 244,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,182,000 after purchasing an additional 239,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

