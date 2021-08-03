KeyCorp Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Huntsman in a report issued on Sunday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.75. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

NYSE HUN opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.76. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.35.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Huntsman by 284.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,115,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,040,000 after acquiring an additional 825,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 76.53%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

