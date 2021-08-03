Keyera (TSE:KEY) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.60

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$33.60 and last traded at C$33.43, with a volume of 598882 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.34.

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Keyera from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Keyera to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$29.00 price target on Keyera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Keyera from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keyera has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.50.

The stock has a market cap of C$7.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.84.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Keyera Corp. will post 1.8939824 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 680.85%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total value of C$488,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,839,682.50.

Keyera Company Profile (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

