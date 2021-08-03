KeyFi (KEYFI) Trading Down 7.9% Over Last Week

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KeyFi has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $5,967.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00045254 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00100647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00141400 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,117.49 or 0.99779698 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $322.83 or 0.00845070 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KeyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,474,238 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

