Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.830-$0.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $385 million-$393 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $381.91 million.

Shares of KFRC stock traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $63.09. The stock had a trading volume of 99,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Kforce has a 52-week low of $29.04 and a 52-week high of $64.38.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $363.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.24 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 35.45%. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kforce will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KFRC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kforce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.14.

In other Kforce news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $150,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elaine Rosen sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $166,628.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $381,103 over the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

