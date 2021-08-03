Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.83-0.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $385-393 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $376.38 million.Kforce also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.830-$0.910 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kforce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.14.

KFRC traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,502. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.91. Kforce has a 12 month low of $29.04 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Kforce had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $363.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kforce will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kforce news, Director Elaine Rosen sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $166,628.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $150,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $381,103 in the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

