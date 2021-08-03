KickToken [new] Trading Up 3.9% This Week (KICK)

KickToken [new] (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. KickToken [new] has a market capitalization of $15.79 million and $2.21 million worth of KickToken [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KickToken [new] has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KickToken [new] coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00062186 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015248 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.14 or 0.00801771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00093615 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00042054 BTC.

About KickToken [new]

KickToken [new] (CRYPTO:KICK) is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2019. KickToken [new]’s total supply is 1,495,945,113 coins. KickToken [new]’s official Twitter account is @KickEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken [new]

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken [new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken [new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken [new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

