KickToken Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.54 Million (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 3rd. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $26.37 million and $1.54 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One KickToken coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00061917 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00015549 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $306.00 or 0.00807760 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00042344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00091793 BTC.

KickToken Coin Profile

KICK is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,251,233,467,898 coins and its circulating supply is 125,972,868,114 coins. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

