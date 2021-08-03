Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.73

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$20.73 and last traded at C$20.45, with a volume of 151415 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.07.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMP.UN. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.75 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.75 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.75 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Killam Apartment REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.34. The stock has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

