Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) versus AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Head to Head Analysis

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) and Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares AvalonBay Communities and Kimco Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvalonBay Communities 48.25% 10.04% 5.62% Kimco Realty 37.93% 7.35% 3.60%

AvalonBay Communities has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimco Realty has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for AvalonBay Communities and Kimco Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvalonBay Communities 1 10 6 0 2.29 Kimco Realty 0 2 11 0 2.85

AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus price target of $206.53, indicating a potential downside of 9.77%. Kimco Realty has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.87%. Given Kimco Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kimco Realty is more favorable than AvalonBay Communities.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.6% of AvalonBay Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of AvalonBay Communities shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AvalonBay Communities and Kimco Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AvalonBay Communities $2.30 billion 13.89 $827.63 million $8.69 26.34 Kimco Realty $1.06 billion 8.51 $1.00 billion $1.17 17.76

Kimco Realty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AvalonBay Communities. Kimco Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AvalonBay Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

AvalonBay Communities pays an annual dividend of $6.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Kimco Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. AvalonBay Communities pays out 73.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kimco Realty pays out 58.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. AvalonBay Communities has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Kimco Realty has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Kimco Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Kimco Realty beats AvalonBay Communities on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

