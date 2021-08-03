Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $165.67

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$165.67 and last traded at C$165.24, with a volume of 42340 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.19.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KXS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$190.00 price target on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$200.00 price target on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$165.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$163.78 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$179.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kinaxis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$200.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of C$4.50 billion and a PE ratio of 556.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$153.69.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$73.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$71.44 million. Analysts forecast that Kinaxis Inc. will post 1.4342491 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$151.22, for a total transaction of C$665,382.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,894,343.73.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

