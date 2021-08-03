Kind Ads Token Hits 24 Hour Volume of $120.00 (KIND)

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Kind Ads Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kind Ads Token has a market capitalization of $93,206.92 and $120.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kind Ads Token has traded down 28.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kind Ads Token Profile

Kind Ads Token is a coin. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kind Ads Token is kindads.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

Kind Ads Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kind Ads Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kind Ads Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kind Ads Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

