King DAG (KDAG) Price Reaches $0.34

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. One King DAG coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000888 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, King DAG has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. King DAG has a total market cap of $18.26 million and $77,530.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00061917 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00015549 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $306.00 or 0.00807760 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00042344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00091793 BTC.

King DAG Profile

KDAG is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . The official website for King DAG is kdag.io . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling King DAG

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade King DAG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase King DAG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

