Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 373.70 ($4.88). Kingfisher shares last traded at GBX 370.40 ($4.84), with a volume of 2,277,137 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 313 ($4.09) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, upgraded Kingfisher to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 360.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41. The company has a market cap of £7.82 billion and a PE ratio of 13.28.

In related news, insider Andrew Cosslett bought 97,690 shares of Kingfisher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 346 ($4.52) per share, for a total transaction of £338,007.40 ($441,608.83).

About Kingfisher (LON:KGF)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

