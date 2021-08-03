Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 218.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,191 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.35% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 80,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2,007.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 137,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 130,556 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 44,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 42.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $24.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of -0.06.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

