Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Stock Price Down 11.5%

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)’s stock price was down 11.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.16 and last traded at $14.37. Approximately 6,580 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 430,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

The company has a market cap of $896.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.23.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

