Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.98

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.98 and last traded at $19.98, with a volume of 2447 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KNTE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.96.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 326,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,170,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 5,811 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

