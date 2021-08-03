Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.22

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.22 and last traded at C$8.16, with a volume of 1435462 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

K has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial raised Kinross Gold from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares raised Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cormark dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$11.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.37.

The stock has a market cap of C$10.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.33 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

In related news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.22, for a total transaction of C$461,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$516,651.92. Also, Senior Officer John Lewis Sims sold 6,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total value of C$64,104.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$175,493.22. In the last quarter, insiders sold 222,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,143.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

