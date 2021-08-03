Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 139.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,239,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722,316 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $41,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 234.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

NYSE:KL opened at $42.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.70. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 18.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.1875 dividend. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.