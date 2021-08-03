Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$56.00 to C$59.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Kirkland Lake Gold traded as high as C$54.95 and last traded at C$54.58, with a volume of 597800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.34.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KL. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$77.50 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a C$62.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$66.92.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Darin Matthew Smith bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$53.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,231.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of C$14.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$698.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$686.88 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.3364471 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.04%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.