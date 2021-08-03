Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KWBT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KWBT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the June 30th total of 108,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,815,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

KWBT stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01.

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Company Profile

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of environmentally safe bio-technological products for agriculture. Its products include biological organic fertilizer series, compound microbial fertilizer series, biological water soluble fertilizer series, microorganism bacterial agent series, and biological soil remediation series.

